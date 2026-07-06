Bangladesh retains textile export incentives for FY27, sharpening pressure on regional rivals

The support package is modest for core textiles, but it reinforces Bangladesh’s strategy of protecting export competitiveness while rewarding smaller garment exporters and market diversification.

Bangladesh Bank has announced export cash incentives for 43 sectors for fiscal year 2026–27, covering shipments made from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027. For textiles and apparel, the package retains targeted support for local textile exporters, garment SMEs and market diversification—areas central to Bangladesh’s export model.

Targeted support across the apparel chain

Export-oriented local textile producers will receive a 1.5% alternative cash incentive. Textile exporters shipping to Eurozone markets will qualify for an additional 0.5% special assistance. Small and medium-sized enterprises in readymade garments—including knitwear, woven garments and sweaters—will receive a 3% incentive.

The package also maintains a 0.3% special cash assistance for the RMG sector. Exporters entering new products or markets can receive 2%, although the scheme excludes the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom from that diversification incentive.

This is a deliberately differentiated approach. Rather than offering a uniform subsidy across apparel exports, Dhaka is using higher support to encourage SME participation and expansion beyond established western destinations, while preserving limited assistance for the larger garment and textile base.

The incentive is small; the signal is larger

A 1.5% incentive will not offset major disadvantages in energy cost, lead time, productivity or input prices. Its commercial value lies in its cumulative effect on already thin export margins, particularly for domestic textile mills supplying garment exporters and smaller manufacturers with limited bargaining power.

The Eurozone-specific top-up is also notable. It signals a continuing policy interest in defending Bangladesh’s position in an important apparel market while the country prepares for a more demanding trade environment, including future changes in preferential market access.

For competing suppliers, including Pakistan, India, Vietnam and Türkiye, the announcement is a reminder that export competitiveness is shaped not only by factory efficiency but also by working-capital support, incentive administration, market-access policy and the speed at which governments respond to margin pressure.

Audit discipline will matter

Bangladesh Bank requires incentive applications to be audited by central-bank-approved audit firms. Authorised dealer banks have also been instructed to brief clients on the revised rates and operating rules.

The practical test will be execution: whether claims are processed predictably, documentation requirements remain manageable and incentives reach eligible exporters quickly enough to support cash flow. For Bangladesh’s textile value chain, the next indicator is not the announced rate, but the disbursement experience during the first half of FY27.