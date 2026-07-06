EU cuts ESRS data burden, but textile suppliers still need buyer-ready sustainability evidence

The European Commission’s simplification package reduces reporting volume for companies in scope; it does not remove the commercial need for credible, traceable supplier data.

The European Commission has adopted revised European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) alongside a voluntary sustainability-reporting standard for smaller companies outside the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive’s scope. The move is intended to reduce administrative burden while preserving decision-useful environmental, social and governance disclosures.

For textile and apparel exporters serving Europe, the change is important—but it should not be mistaken for a retreat from sustainability data.

A substantial reduction in datapoints

The Commission says the revised ESRS cut mandatory datapoints by more than 60% and total datapoints by more than 70%. It expects the changes to lower reporting costs by over 30% per company. The revised standards are shorter, introduce additional flexibilities and simplify aspects of the materiality assessment used to determine what companies must report.

That should reduce the reporting workload for large EU brands, retailers and manufacturers in scope of the CSRD. In turn, suppliers may face more focused requests, with greater emphasis on material risks and impacts rather than indiscriminate data collection.

For textile supply chains, the commercially relevant data will still include energy and emissions, water, wastewater, chemicals, fibre sourcing, labour conditions, production traceability and corrective-action evidence—where these are material to the buyer’s reporting, financing or risk-management needs.

A common baseline for smaller suppliers

The voluntary standard gives smaller companies a proportionate reference framework for responding to sustainability-information requests from large companies and financial institutions. It also introduces a value-chain cap: CSRD-reporting companies cannot require value-chain partners to provide more information than the voluntary standard covers.

This is potentially valuable for Pakistan’s textile exporters. Rather than reacting separately to dozens of brand questionnaires, a mill or garment manufacturer can build one controlled, auditable core dataset covering sites, processes, utilities, materials, suppliers and products.

The opportunity is not to collect less evidence. It is to collect the right evidence once, preserve provenance and reuse it across buyers, lenders, certifications and product-level reporting requirements.

Simplification is not deregulation

The delegated acts must still undergo European Parliament and Council scrutiny for two months, with a possible extension of another two months, before applying.

Textile companies should use this window to rationalise their ESG data architecture. The next competitive advantage will belong to suppliers that can answer buyer requests quickly, consistently and with verifiable primary data—rather than those that merely complete fewer spreadsheets.