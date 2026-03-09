Bangladesh’s new government faces a simple test: can it keep garments competitive?

The BNP’s election win has raised business hopes, but the apparel sector needs policy stability, cheaper energy and faster logistics—not optimism alone.

Bangladesh’s new government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman after the BNP’s February election victory, inherits an apparel industry under cost and competitiveness pressure. Reuters and AP report that Rahman took office in mid-February after a landslide win, ending the interim administration.

The sector remains Bangladesh’s economic core, but margins have been hit by higher energy and labour costs, export volatility and logistical bottlenecks. The policy asks from industry are unsurprising: stable interest and exchange rates, relief from the energy crisis, better port and airport infrastructure, stronger skills formation and a credible strategy for post-LDC trade access.

These are not sectoral complaints; they are national economic priorities. If monetary policy stays volatile, investors delay capacity expansion. If gas and power remain unreliable, factories lose output, shipment reliability and buyer confidence. And if Chattogram port and Dhaka air cargo remain congested, Bangladesh struggles to move beyond basic volume into faster, higher-value fashion segments. LDC graduation adds urgency: the country will need either transition time or new trade arrangements to soften the loss of preferences.

The government’s real industrial test is execution. A serious apparel strategy would pair short-term energy stabilisation with long-term renewable access, logistics upgrades, targeted skills programmes and aggressive trade diplomacy. A dedicated RMG ministry may be politically attractive, but what manufacturers need most is coherent policy across finance, energy, trade and infrastructure.