Hong Kong textile leaders explore Egypt as the next manufacturing hub

A delegation of 14 garment and textile industry leaders from Hong Kong has completed a business mission to Egypt, signalling growing interest in the country as a strategic production base for global apparel supply chains.

The mission was organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and focused on identifying investment, sourcing and partnership opportunities in Egypt’s rapidly expanding manufacturing sector.

Strategic institutions and industrial zones visited

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with several key Egyptian investment and industrial institutions, including:

Suez Canal Economic Zone

China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone

General Authority for Investment and Free Zones

These discussions focused on Egypt’s investment framework, industrial incentives, and export-oriented manufacturing strategy.

The delegation also met with Concrete Fashion Group, one of the region’s leading apparel exporters and an OEM manufacturing partner for international fashion brands.

Why Egypt is gaining attention

Industry representatives highlighted several structural advantages that make Egypt increasingly attractive for textile and garment investment:

Strategic geographic position

Egypt sits at the crossroads of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, allowing manufacturers to reach multiple markets with shorter logistics routes. Preferential trade access

Egyptian apparel exports benefit from trade agreements providing access to major markets such as the EU and regional MENA economies. Competitive manufacturing costs

Lower labour and operational costs compared with many established sourcing hubs. Industrial zones and incentives

Special economic zones and free zones offer tax incentives, infrastructure support, and streamlined investment processes.

Strategic implications for the global textile supply chain

The mission reflects a broader trend: brands and manufacturers are actively diversifying sourcing locations in response to geopolitical risk, rising costs in traditional hubs, and the need for supply-chain resilience.

For Hong Kong firms—and Asian textile investors more broadly—Egypt represents:

A near-Europe production base

A bridge between Asian manufacturing expertise and Western markets

A potential alternative or complement to Asian sourcing hubs

If investment flows materialise, Egypt could strengthen its role as a Mediterranean apparel manufacturing gateway connecting Asian capital, African production capacity, and European demand.