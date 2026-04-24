Barmag Huitong Engineering technology makes PA6 direct spinning economically viable

Polyamide 6 CP completes the value chain for Chinese filament yarn manufacturer

Remscheid, Yangzhou, April 23, 2026 – Barmag’s subsidiary Barmag Huitong (Yangzhou) Engineering Co., Ltd. commissioned the first continuous polymerization (CP) plant for polyamide 6 in the Chinese province of Zhejiang.

Following a brief construction and commissioning phase of just 7 months, the plant began production at the end of 2025. Since then, 20 metric tons of high-quality polyamide 6 have been produced daily with significantly reduced energy consumption; this material is processed into filament yarn for textile applications via a direct spinning facility. With this, the renowned polyamide manufacturer has laid the groundwork to further expand its competitive edge in the demanding polyamide 6 market.

The joint venture between the German chemical fiber plant manufacturer Barmag and the Chinese chemical plant specialist Huitong has further developed the classic two-reactor technology, making it competitive and establishing the concept as the ideal choice for future PA6 direct spinning. In addition, Barmag Huitong Engineering is continuously working on process and equipment innovations to increase plant efficiency for its customers while promoting the sustainable development of the nylon industry chain.