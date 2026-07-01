EDANA announces five new board members following 2026 Annual General Meeting

Brussels, Belgium, 1 July 2026 – The EDANA Board of Governors is elected or reelected at the Annual General Meeting by the member companies. The Governors are senior executives (business leaders) from member companies, based in different countries and representing different sectors of the nonwovens industry. The Board has central responsibility for guiding EDANA’s overall strategy and approving its policies and priorities. It meets three times a year.

On 17–18 June, EDANA welcomed its members to Brussels for the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Board Meeting. This year, the AGM elected five new Board members, who will join the existing Board for a three-year term running from 1 July 2026 to 1 July 2029.

Giulia Antonioli will serve as Executive Officer on the EDANA Board. With over 20 years of experience shaping Brand Communication, Reputation, and Advocacy at P&G, Giulia Antonioli brings a rare blend of EU institutional insight (European Commission, Italian Chamber of Commerce in Belgium) and deep consumer industry experience. Since 2019, she has led Europe’s Brand Communications, Reputation, and Advocacy for Baby Care.

will serve as Executive Officer on the EDANA Board. With over 20 years of experience shaping Brand Communication, Reputation, and Advocacy at P&G, Giulia Antonioli brings a rare blend of EU institutional insight (European Commission, Italian Chamber of Commerce in Belgium) and deep consumer industry experience. Since 2019, she has led Europe’s Brand Communications, Reputation, and Advocacy for Baby Care. Carles Moix leads Finance for EMEA and Asia at Magnera. A dynamic international executive with a strong track record in manufacturing, packaging, and industrial sectors, he brings deep expertise in P&L leadership, global operations, financial transformation, large-scale restructuring, and cross-border M&A.

leads Finance for EMEA and Asia at Magnera. A dynamic international executive with a strong track record in manufacturing, packaging, and industrial sectors, he brings deep expertise in P&L leadership, global operations, financial transformation, large-scale restructuring, and cross-border M&A. Robert A. Friedline , Ph.D., leads EMEA Product Development at Kenvue across Women’s Health, Skin Health, Oral Care, and more. With over 20 years in global consumer health, he joined Kenvue in February 2022 and has led R&D organisations across the full innovation lifecycle, stewarding brands including o.b®, Carefree®, Neutrogena®, and Listerine®.

, Ph.D., leads EMEA Product Development at Kenvue across Women’s Health, Skin Health, Oral Care, and more. With over 20 years in global consumer health, he joined Kenvue in February 2022 and has led R&D organisations across the full innovation lifecycle, stewarding brands including o.b®, Carefree®, Neutrogena®, and Listerine®. Brian Udengaard brings over 20 years of nonwovens industry experience, primarily in the hygiene field. Recently joined Nitto Advanced Film Solutions to lead strategic R&D initiatives, where Nitto combines in-house nonwoven production with external technology partnerships.

brings over 20 years of nonwovens industry experience, primarily in the hygiene field. Recently joined Nitto Advanced Film Solutions to lead strategic R&D initiatives, where Nitto combines in-house nonwoven production with external technology partnerships. Thomas Peter Schiele is a senior executive and economist (Dr. rer. pol., University of Mannheim) with extensive international leadership across the chemical and materials industry. His career at BASF SE spans VP roles in polymers, energy procurement, paper coating chemicals, and adhesives across Europe, South America, and Asia

EDANA also extends its sincere thanks to the departing Board members for their dedication, valuable contributions, and service to the association, and wishes them every success in their future endeavours.