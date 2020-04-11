BGMEA, BKMEA among 9 associations from 6 nations insist buyers to value contracts

Sustainable Textile of Asian region¸ a platform of 9 associations from 6 countries including the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), has called upon buyers and brands from world over to refrain from re-negotiating price or payment terms and honour the purchasing contracts.

The trade bodies made this clarion call in view of the unprecedented scenario that Coronavirus has brought in the wake of its outbreak, across the globe. The other associations of the platform (known as STAR Network) are namely the National Textile and Apparel Council from China, Pakistan Textile Exporters Association, Vietnam Textile and Garment Association, Cambodia’s Garment Manufacturers Association, Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association and Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan.

“Especially, responsible purchasing practices of brand companies, retailers and traders of the global textile and apparel supply chains, will bring enormous impacts on the fundamental rights of millions of workers and the livelihood of their families in the supplier end,” underlined the platform in a joint statement while calling upon global buyers to not put any responsibility on suppliers for delay of delivery or shipment.