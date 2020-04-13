Home News DLTL releases Rs21bn for textile, non-textile sectors: Abdul Razak Dawood

Razak announces refunds of Rs. 20.5 billion for Textiles and Rs. 0.828 billion for non -textile sectors

Abdul Razak Dawood, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on commerce, textiles, industries, and investment, said that the ministry of commerce had released the Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) refunds worth Rs20.5 billion for the textile sector and Rs0.828 billion for the non-textile one.

“I am pleased to announce that DLTL refunds of Rs. 20.5 billion for Textiles& Rs. 0.828 billion for non-Textile sector have been released by the Ministry of Commerce,” he said on Twitter, adding that he hoped the business community would “use this liquidity to look after their workers during these challenging times”.

According to a commerce ministry press release, it was decided that officials would regularly interact their counterparts at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other similar chambers to proactively engage and resolve problems during the coronavirus crisis.

Four meetings in this regard have already been held — on March 31 and April 1, 2, and 8. Two were chaired by Dawood while the other two by Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Commerce Secretary.

