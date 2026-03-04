Bremen Cotton Conference bets on cotton as a performance material—and a chemical feedstock

The 38th Bremen Cotton Conference (March 25–27, 2026, at Bremen’s Parliament) is framing cotton as a platform material for an era of tighter regulation and higher performance demands. The closing session spotlights three fronts: upgrading 100% cotton performance, turning cotton waste into circular feedstocks, and making cotton viable in demanding technical applications such as composites and fire-safe systems.

Speakers will argue that finishing, coatings, hybrid yarns and bio-based blends can push pure cotton beyond comfort—into stretch, insulation and targeted functionalisation. That matters commercially: it lets brands substitute fossil-based inputs while still meeting end-use specs.

One of the more strategic ideas is chemical circularity. Dr Matthew Farrell (Cotton Incorporated) will outline approaches to convert cotton textile waste—mostly cellulose—into glucose via hydrolysis, creating a platform input for higher-value bio-based products. Cotton Incorporated has also publicised research showing enzymatic hydrolysis can deliver high glucose yields even from dyed cotton when paired with pre-treatments.

Natural-fibre composites are attractive on carbon and weight, but combustibility is the barrier as safety metrics widen beyond ignition to heat release and smoke behaviour. DTNW’s Thomas Mayer-Gall will present halogen-free flame-retardant systems aimed at lifting natural-fibre systems into more regulated applications.