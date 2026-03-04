Monforts sells “function” as the new fabric margin at Techtextil 2026

Coating and contactless drying are becoming the fastest route to higher-value technical textiles—and Monforts wants to be the platform supplier.

Technical textiles are being pulled in two directions at once: customers want more performance (barriers, durability, breathability, reproducibility), while mills face tighter energy and material economics. Monforts is betting that the intersection—precise coating plus efficient drying—is where investment will flow next.

Ahead of Techtextil 2026 (Frankfurt, April 21–24), Monforts is promoting three systems as its upgraded coating toolkit: MontexCoat, coaTTex, and the newer VertiDry contactless convection dryer. The pitch is flexibility without waste: quick changeovers, controlled add-on, and energy-optimised drying.

MontexCoat is positioned as the “do-most-things” platform: full PVC coatings, pigment dyeing, low-penetration surface treatments and solvent coatings, with application options including knife, roller and screen. coaTTex is narrower and more industrial: air-knife and knife-over-roller for single-sided paste or foam application, aimed at waterproofing and liquid/gas protection while preserving breathability. VertiDry adds the missing link—pre-drying and post-coating drying of sensitive or technical substrates, from airbags and glass fibre to denim, geotextiles and tarpaulins.

In sectors like automotive interiors, “nice hand-feel” is not enough; suppliers want batch-to-batch sameness. Monforts’ emphasis on digitally stored, reloadable coating recipes reflects a broader shift: process control is becoming part of the product spec.

Monforts says demand is rising for custom-built machines tailored to specific technical-textile needs—suggesting the market is fragmenting into specialised performance niches, where precision (and energy discipline) is the competitive edge.