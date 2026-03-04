Circulose plugs into Spinnova to to accelerate textile circularity

The deal marries scarce circular feedstock with a chemical-light spinning route—an attempt to make textile-to-textile recycling scalable, not symbolic.

Spinnova, the Finnish fibre developer, has added Circulose to its industrial “ecosystem” to accelerate commercial scale-up. Circulose supplies CIRCULOSE®, a dissolving pulp made entirely from pre- and post-consumer cellulosic textile waste, traditionally used as feedstock for regenerated fibres such as viscose and lyocell.

The partners intend to integrate CIRCULOSE® into Spinnova’s process as a feedstock for making new fibres. Spinnova says it has already trialled spinning CIRCULOSE® in 2023 and tested downstream performance in yarn and fabric. The new step is to formalise supply and make the feedstock available across Spinnova’s consortium partners.

Spinnova positions its technology as mechanical—turning pulp into fibre without dissolving and without harmful chemicals, unlike conventional man-made cellulosics. Crucially, it says CIRCULOSE® can be used at 100%, avoiding the common “blend with virgin” workaround and enabling higher recycled content claims that regulators and brands increasingly want.

For Circulose—rebuilt after Renewcell’s collapse—this is another route to broaden end-uses beyond viscose mills. For Spinnova, it is about securing scarce circular cellulose as demand for textile-waste inputs tightens. The test is whether the partnership converts pilots into repeatable industrial volumes.