BW Converting’s Baldwin TexCoat® G4 revolutionizing textile finishing at Techtextil Frankfurt 2026

Precision spray finishing technology helps textile manufacturers reduce chemistry, water and energy usage while improving process control.

BW Converting will present its Baldwin TexCoat® G4 precision spray finishing system at Techtextil Frankfurt 2026, taking place April 21-24 at Messe Frankfurt. Visitors to Hall 12, Booth C56B, will have the opportunity to explore how this advanced spray technology helps textile manufacturers improve finishing quality, increase efficiency and reduce resource consumption across a wide range of applications.

At the center of BW Converting’s textile portfolio, Baldwin TexCoat G4 uses precision application technology to apply chemistry with pinpoint accuracy on one or both sides of the fabric. By replacing conventional bath-based application methods with a non-contact spray process, the system helps reduce wet pick-up by up to 50%, enabling major reductions in water and energy use while supporting more consistent, controlled finishing results.

“Techtextil Frankfurt is an important opportunity to engage directly with textile manufacturers looking for ways to improve both process performance and resource efficiency,” said Yiannis Vasilonikolos, Global Sales Leader, Textiles, BW Converting. “With TexCoat G4, mills can achieve uniform chemical application, faster changeovers and substantial reductions in water, energy and chemistry consumption, all while maintaining the level of quality and reproducibility today’s market demands.”

TexCoat G4 is designed to help mills and finishers simplify operations while improving sustainability and profitability. The system eliminates bath contamination, reduces waste during changeovers and supports a more repeatable finishing process with less manual intervention. Additional features such as automated cleaning routines and traceability through Industry 4.0 interfaces further enhance uptime and process control.