Textilfabrik 7.0 turns Mönchengladbach into a test bed for circular, low-carbon textile manufacturing

The project matters because it treats sustainable textile production not as a lab exercise, but as an industrial system to be built, tested and scaled.

A new German initiative, Textilfabrik 7.0, has been launched in Mönchengladbach as a real-world lab for CO₂-neutral, circular and economically viable textile production. The project brings together industry, research institutions, policymakers and regional development actors to accelerate the transfer of new textile technologies into industrial use.

What is being built

The project is structured around four modules: on-demand manufacturing, microfactory engineering, digital textiles and biosphere. These will be used to test technologies across the textile value chain, including robotics, digital process chains and biotechnology-based production methods. The aim is not just to develop ideas, but to optimise them in practical production settings.

Examples presented at the launch included on-demand microfactory concepts from Brother and Kettelhack, smart-textile production approaches from 3E Smart Solutions, and biotechnological processes from CLIB aimed at improving resource efficiency and closing material loops.

Why it matters

Germany’s textile industry is under dual pressure: global competition and the need to cut emissions. Textilfabrik 7.0 is positioned as a response to both, linking sustainability with industrial competitiveness and regional job creation. It is also part of the structural transformation of the Rhenish mining region, under the broader logic of moving “from coal to AI”.

What comes next

The project is intended as the first step towards a future zero-emission textile industrial park, where companies, start-ups and research-driven production could coexist. If that vision materialises, it would represent a shift from isolated textile innovation to place-based industrial rebuilding.