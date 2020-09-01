Change in the sales management at BRÜCKNER

Mr. Michael A. Tuschak will take over the position of Sales Director at Brückner Textile Technologies GmbH & Co. KG in Leonberg. He succeeds Gerd Kolmer, who will hand over management responsibility after many years of service and will focus on market development in selected countries and technologies. He will also continue to be available to his successor and the company with his extensive experience in all areas.

Mr. Tuschak has been working as a textile engineer and MBA International Marketing for over 25 years in the sales of textile machines, technical textiles and nonwovens and has many years of professional experience in leading positions. During his professional career, he not only became acquainted with the textile machinery industry, but also with the customer side and was, among other things, responsible for the sales of technical textiles and nonwovens. His goal in his new position as sales diector is to use his extensive experience to build on the existing successes and provide new impetus.

Mr. Lars D. Hensen is the new Service Director of Brückner Textile Technologies GmbH & Co. KG. He takes over the tasks of Manfred Essig, who retired on 30.04.2020 after many years as Service Director. Mr. Hensen was previously responsible for the North and South American market at Brückner for eleven years as sales engineer. Due to his extensive know-how in textile finishing and dyeing, he was also involved in the commissioning of denim finishing and thermosol systems worldwide. Due to his extensive travel activities in the past years, Mr. Hensen is very familiar with the conditions on customers’ construction sites and thus optimally prepared for his future task.