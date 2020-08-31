Mimaki europe announces appointment of new managing director

Mimaki Europe, a leading manufacturer of inkjet printers and cutting systems, has announced the appointment of Takahiro Hiraki as Managing Director.

Hiraki joined Mimaki Engineering in 1997 as a sales representative for the Mimaki CF-series. Over the next 20 years, he remained with Mimaki, developing his expertise in the technology and advancing his sales career in various senior positions. As Hiraki’s career progressed, he became responsible for larger teams and Mimaki’s success in new and emerging markets as the company expanded its solutions.



In 2019, Hiraki joined the board of directors and was assigned management responsibility for Mimaki Europe. The appointment to Managing Director of the region this year reflects his commitment to the organisation and enthusiasm for this diverse, innovative, and successful part of the Mimaki business.

Hiraki is pleased to accept this latest challenge and exciting opportunity, and stated, “From very humble beginnings in a prefab building and one of only 180 employees selling cutting plotters and CAD plotters, my Mimaki journey has been one of industry innovations, technology break-throughs and significant growth. My goal as MD for Mimaki Europe is to further develop relationships with our partners and customers to meet the evolving local needs of these businesses and take Mimaki Europe into its next phase of success.”

Mimaki Europe also welcomes Ryosuke Nakayama as Executive Assistant to Hiraki. Nakayama joined Mimaki Engineering in 2012 and during his 8 years at the company, has excelled in marketing, sales, and product management roles worldwide. Nakayama’s extensive experience, expertise and diverse skillset will be substantial assets to the Mimaki Europe management team.

Hiraki succeeds Yuji Ikeda who commented, “In Hiraki and Nakayama, Mimaki Europe is adding two accomplished and highly qualified team members. I am confident that Hiraki will lead this newly bolstered team to achieve great things in the months ahead, despite the unprecedented and challenging situation we have all faced this year. I wish him and Mimaki Europe every success.”