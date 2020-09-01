Picanol at Cinte Techtextil Shanghai with high-tech weaving machines

Picanol will be present at Cinte Techtextil in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre! Visit us at booth E3-A15.

Driven by extensive investments in R&D, Picanol has grown into an industry leader for high-tech weaving machines in the sector of technical textiles. The various developments made in recent years clearly highlight this point and have resulted in the growing success of our weaving machines in technical segments.

The wide OptiMax-i rapier machines can be equipped with positive guided grippers in widths up to 212” (540 cm). This demonstrates how Picanol can efficiently replace obsolete projectile technology for such applications as agro-textiles, packaging, and carpet backings. Picanol can also present the new free flight execution for the OptiMax-i machines, extending the weaving width up to an impressive 460 cm! This has set a new benchmark for the weaving of very sensitive yarns, such as zero twist yarns in coating fabrics. Another innovation is the introduction of wasteless on the Left Hand Side in four colors (“Ecofill 4”), where significant cost savings can be realized. In regard to airjet machines, the new SmartShed technology which was introduced on the most recent OmniPlus-i weaving machine, already delivers the flexibility and performance in order to compete successfully. All of these developments complete Picanol’s offerings for coated fabrics, conveyor belting, glass fiber, tire cords and airbags, among all other technical fabrics.

As a global leader in the industry of weaving machines, Picanol offers technical weavers solutions for specific applications, based on machine platforms that are also applied in mainstream applications. In this way, also technical customers enjoy state of the art technology and performance, combined with the evident advantages our leading position offers them: large R&D resources, streamlined high quality production and assembly processes and a worldwide sales and services network.

Having all these products, services and specific expertise, Picanol is very well positioned to further support the industrial development in the technical market and to “grow together” with its customers.

Picanol look forward to meeting you there!

Picanol OptiMax-i rapier launch video 2015

https://www.picanol.be/sites/default/files/2019-04/Launch%20OptiMax-i%202015_1.mp4