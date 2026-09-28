Ortovox combines textile-to-textile polyester with durable odor control for MTB debut

The Sequence collection shows how performance apparel is evolving from single-function finishes toward integrated packages combining recycled feedstock, durability and reduced-care functionality.

Mountain-sports specialist Ortovox has partnered with Microban International to introduce odor-capture technology into its first mountain-biking collection, the Sequence Series, combining functional finishing with textile-to-textile recycled polyester.

Recycled polyester meets odor management

The Sequence Trail jerseys use 100% recycled polyester derived from pre- and post-consumer textiles. For Ortovox, moving into fully synthetic T-shirts created a technical challenge: polyester can retain sweat-related odors, potentially reducing wear time between washes.

Microban’s Scentry Revive technology is incorporated into the fabric during manufacture. Rather than acting as an antimicrobial treatment, it is a non-biocidal odor-capture system designed to capture and neutralise odor molecules before persistent smells become established in the textile. Microban says the functionality remains effective for up to 50 home wash cycles.

That distinction is commercially relevant as brands increasingly scrutinise the chemistry behind functional finishes rather than simply specifying “antibacterial” performance.

Fewer washes become part of performance

Microban positions Scentry Revive as a way to extend freshness between washes, potentially reducing laundering while preserving garment usability. The technology holds OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT certification and bluesign approval.

Ortovox has placed the technology within a wider materials strategy for Sequence that includes textile-to-textile polyester, merino wool and TENCEL Lyocell. The company also says all products in the range are manufactured without PFAS.

Functional finishing moves upstream

For mills and performance-apparel suppliers, the development illustrates a broader shift. Brands increasingly want fabrics that combine recycled content, moisture management, durability, odor control and chemical compliance within one validated material platform.

The opportunity therefore moves beyond selling recycled yarn or applying a standalone finish. Suppliers capable of integrating fibre selection, knitting or weaving, functional chemistry and verified wash durability can compete for higher-value outdoor and activewear programmes.

The next test will be whether textile-to-textile recycled polyester combined with durable functional finishes can scale beyond premium outdoor products into mainstream sportswear.