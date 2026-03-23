CHT Group’s intelligent specialty chemical solutions for technical textiles at Techtextil 2026

At this year’s Techtextil in Frankfurt on the Main, the CHT Group will be presenting its comprehensive portfolio of tailor-made specialty chemicals and process solutions for technical textiles. As a reliable partner to the global textile industry, CHT offers innovative products and in-depth technical expertise across all areas of the textile value chain – from pretreatment, dyeing, and printing to finishing, coating, and fiber auxiliaries.

The focus of the trade fair presentation will be on solutions that meet the highest standards of functionality, sustainability, and quality. CHT’s specialty chemicals are used in a wide range of industrial applications – from high-performance coating systems and pure, recyclable product solutions to innovative composite materials.

Expertise along the entire value chain

With decades of experience in specialty chemicals, CHT helps customers from the initial idea to successful industrial implementation. The goal is to work together to design the products of tomorrow and enable sustainable textile innovations.

The CHT Group’s solutions are used in numerous application segments:

Mobiltech

Flame-retardant finishes and coatings for interior textiles, carpets, seat covers, and technical composites

Special adhesives for flocking

Medtech

Coatings and finishes for mattress protection and surgical textile.

Special fiber auxiliaries for hygiene and medical products

Protech

Flame-retardant, chemical-resistant, and weatherproof finishes and coatings

Solutions for industrial and protective clothing for public authorities

Hometech / Interior

Coatings and finishes for advertising and event textiles, banner fabrics, trade fair coverings

Solutions for furniture covers, carpets, and cleaning textiles

Indutech

High-performance coatings and finishes for filter media, conveyor belts, and technical fabrics

Buildtech

Coatings for architectural membranes, facades, and functional light protection systems

Applications for textile-reinforced concrete, insulation materials, and sewer rehabilitation

Sporttech & Outdoor

Finishing and coating systems for awnings, tents, and protective covers

Innovative product ranges for modern textile applications

The portfolio includes both water-based and silicone-based printing and coating systems, in particular from the well-known ALPATEC range, which opens up new functional possibilities for technical textiles, and all this is reliably from a single source.

There is a particular focus on sustainable solutions:

Circular economy as a strategic guiding principle

The CHT Group consistently integrates the principles of the circular economy into its research and development. A single-type end product – such as carpets, filters, or technical nets – is much easier to recycle and return to the recycling cycle. With their TUBICOAT PET range, CHT offers a coating line specially developed for single-type polyester materials.

PFC-free hydrophobic agents

The ECOPERL product range offers high-performance, PFC-free DWR solutions, some with a high share of bio-based components, suitable for a wide range of technical applications. Numerous products naturally comply with leading international standards such as ZDHC, bluesign®, GOTS, Oeko-Tex® Standard 100, Cradle to Cradle® Material Health Certificate, GRS – a clear commitment to quality, transparency, and sustainability.

Visit CHT Group at Techtextil 2026

The CHT Group invites trade visitors to Techtextil 2026 in Frankfurt on the Main to learn more about its intelligent auxiliaries and broad expertise in the field of technical textiles.

Visit CHT Group from April 21–24, 2026, at our booth D 51 in Hall 9 at Techtextil in Frankfurt on the Main.