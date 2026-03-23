Milliken’s 20-Year Ethics Streak shows integrity has become a strategic asset

In an era of rising scrutiny over governance and supply chains, Milliken’s repeated recognition suggests that ethical discipline can be a source of corporate resilience.

Milliken & Company has been named one of Ethisphere’s 2026 World’s Most Ethical Companies, marking the 20th consecutive year it has received the designation. That makes the diversified manufacturer one of just six firms to have been honoured every year since the programme began in 2007.

What happened: consistency, not a one-off accolade

The award reflects the company’s long-running emphasis on ethics and compliance as part of day-to-day management rather than as a standalone corporate slogan. Milliken says its programme is embedded in governance, enterprise risk management, training and internal reporting systems, with leadership accountability and continuous oversight built into the process.

Why it matters: ethics is no longer just reputational

For manufacturers operating across global supply chains, ethical performance has become more than a matter of image. Investors, regulators, customers and employees increasingly expect companies to show credible systems for compliance, transparency and risk control. In that context, repeated recognition can signal institutional durability.

Milliken’s approach also points to a broader shift: companies are being judged less by aspirational statements than by whether they can document, measure and improve governance performance over time.

What comes next: scrutiny will only intensify

Ethisphere’s assessment covers governance, culture, compliance, environmental and social impact, and value-chain practices. That breadth reflects how ethical expectations are expanding. For Milliken, the challenge now is to maintain standards as risks evolve. For the industry, the lesson is simpler: ethics is increasingly part of operational competitiveness, not merely corporate virtue.