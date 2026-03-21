CiCLO Gains Traction as Brands Tackle Microplastic Pollution in Synthetics

Intrinsic Advanced Materials (IAM) says adoption of its CiCLO® technology is expanding across performance apparel, workwear and mass-market clothing, reflecting growing industry pressure to address microplastic fibre pollution. With synthetics now accounting for more than 65% of global textile production, the search for scalable mitigation solutions is intensifying.

What is changing: biodegradability enters the mainstream

CiCLO is embedded into polyester and nylon during fibre production, enabling materials to biodegrade in environments such as soil, seawater and wastewater sludge. According to IAM, treated fibres can break down within a few years, unlike conventional synthetics that persist for decades.

Recent adoptions span multiple segments. Fruit of the Loom has introduced CiCLO-based polyester in its European sweats collections, while ROFA is applying the technology in industrial and high-visibility garments. Outdoor brand Black Diamond Equipment and mass-market retailer ranges linked to Costco and Walmart are also incorporating the fibre.

Why it matters: a pragmatic response to an unsolved problem

Microplastic shedding from synthetic textiles remains difficult to eliminate entirely. CiCLO represents a “damage mitigation” approach—reducing persistence rather than preventing fibre release.

Its appeal lies in compatibility with existing supply chains, allowing brands to retain performance characteristics such as durability and recyclability while improving environmental outcomes.

What comes next: from innovation to scrutiny

As adoption scales, scrutiny will follow. Questions around real-world degradation conditions, certification and lifecycle impacts will shape credibility. Still, CiCLO’s rapid uptake suggests that, in the absence of perfect solutions, the industry is converging on incremental but deployable fixes.