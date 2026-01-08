As macro-economic uncertainty stretches into 2026 and consumers reassess discretionary spending, clothing rental services are emerging as a structurally advantaged category, positioned at the intersection of value, flexibility, and experience-driven consumption.

Platforms such as Rent the Runway and Nuuly are benefiting from a measurable shift in consumer behavior, according to newly released declared-intent data from CivicScience.

Adoption Is Accelerating — Not Plateauing

Key signals from the data indicate a category that is still early-growth, not mature:

17% of U.S. adults report having used a clothing rental service

report having used a clothing rental service An additional 10% intend to use one , despite not having done so yet

, despite not having done so yet Usage has nearly tripled , while intent has more than doubled over recent years

, while intent has over recent years Overall awareness continues to rise, while the “not interested” segment is shrinking

This combination — rising usage and rising intent — suggests continued headroom rather than saturation.

Who Is Driving Growth (and Who Isn’t — Yet)

Current adoption skews:

Younger

Female

Households earning under $100K

Parents, who over-index on usage

However, the data also reveal clear expansion potential:

Lower awareness among older consumers

Lower engagement among men

This points to a category that is still under-marketed beyond its core audience — particularly given its utility for travel, events, and milestone moments.

The Primary Value Proposition Is Not Sustainability

When users and intenders were asked to select their top three motivations, the hierarchy is revealing:

Special occasions, trips, and vacations – 22% Cost savings – 20% Workwear – 14% Trying new styles – 8% Sustainability – 7%

Two implications stand out:

Rental is being positioned — and perceived — as event access , not wardrobe replacement

, not wardrobe replacement Sustainability, while relevant, is not the primary conversion driver today

Motivations are also remarkably consistent across income levels, reinforcing that rental appeals to value and convenience, not just budget constraint.

Life Transitions Are a Hidden Growth Engine

Rental users and intenders differ from non-users not only demographically, but situationally.

They are significantly more likely to report:

Having children or becoming grandparents

Moving homes or cities

Changing careers or roles

These life transitions correlate directly with:

Increased need for one-off, situational apparel

Reduced desire to invest permanently in occasion-specific clothing

By contrast, non-interested consumers over-index on purchasing everyday staples, reinforcing that rental is optimized for episodic wardrobe demand, not daily basics.

How to Reach This Audience Effectively

CivicScience data highlights a clear media and mindset profile:

Clothing rental users and intenders are more likely to:

Identify as early adopters

Pay closer attention to digital advertising

Watch video content when researching products

This makes discovery-driven, visually rich, and digitally native marketing especially effective — particularly when aligned with life moments rather than generic sustainability or fashion narratives.

Strategic Implication for 2026

As consumer behavior shifts from ownership to access-based decision-making, clothing rental services are well aligned with:

Budget discipline without aesthetic compromise

Event-driven consumption patterns

Shorter trend cycles and experimentation

Lower psychological commitment per purchase decision

The next phase of growth will likely be unlocked not by expanding assortments alone, but by broadening the narrative:

From “fashion subscription” → situational wardrobe solution

From “sustainable choice” → smart, flexible consumption

Brands that anchor rental offerings around life moments, travel, celebrations, and change — and communicate through digital-first, video-led channels — are best positioned to capture the category’s next growth curve in 2026 and beyond.