Coronavirus forces Messe Frankfurt to delay Shanghai Textile Fairs

Messe Frankfurt, the world’s leading textiles event’s organiser, has announced the postponement of three textile fairs that were to be held in Shanghai in March 2020 due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The events were Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition, Yarn Expo Spring and Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition which were due to be held in Shanghai from March 11 to 13 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre.

This follows the recent announcement that the company’s other fairs to be held in China in the coming two months – Prolight + Sound Guangzhou, SPS – Industrial Automation Fair Guangzhou (SIAF) and Asiamold in Guangzhou, as well as the Toy & Edu, Baby & Stroller and Licensing China in Shenzhen – have also been postponed until later in the year.

“Messe Frankfurt has been an active player in the China market for over 30 years now, so we stand fully behind the government’s efforts to control the outbreak,” said Wendy Wen, Senior General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. “This includes the recent suspension of large-scale trade and economic events in a number of cities, so with this and the wellbeing of all our stakeholders in mind, we have made the decision to reschedule our upcoming textile fairs in Shanghai to a later date. Our teams are making every effort to find suitable alternatives, but we will only make the decision to go ahead with these fairs when it is deemed safe to do so.”