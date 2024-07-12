Cotton scenario this week

The retail price range for US cotton is between US$ 3.92 and US$ 6.86 per kilogram or between US$ 1.78 and US$ 3.11 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Euro for cotton is between EUR 3.60 and EUR 6.29 per kilogram or between EUR 1.63 and EUR 2.85 per pound(lb) in Washington and New York.

Pakistan’s cotton market remained steady throughout the week and the trading volume remained satisfactory as spinners are buying newly arrived cotton despite finding hard to operate at full capacity due to high power tariff.



In Sindh the rate of cotton ranged from Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh fluctuated between Rs 7,900 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab which produces 60-70 percent cotton in Pakistan ranged from Rs 19,100 to Rs 19,300 per maund. Even the minimum rate of Phutti in Punjab at Rs 8,500 was higher than the maximum phutti rate in Sindh. The maximum phutti rate was Rs 9,300 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.



See prices of cotton in other countries across the globe appended below.



The retail price range for Argentina cotton is between US$ 1.21 and US$ 1.25 per kilogram or between US$ 0.55 and US$ 0.57 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Argentine Peso for cotton is between ARS 281.73 and ARS 290.75 per kilogram or between ARS 127.77 and ARS 131.86 per pound(lb) in Buenos Aires and Cordoba.



The retail price range for Brazil cotton seeds is between US$ 0.65 and US$ 0.83 per kilogram or between US$ 0.29 and US$ 0.38 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Brazilian Real for cotton seeds is between BRL 3.24 and BRL 4.15 per kilogram or between BRL 1.47 and BRL 1.88 per pound(lb) in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro.



The retail price range for China cotton seeds is between US$ 2.26 and US$ 5.29 per kilogram or between US$ 1.02 and US$ 2.40 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Yuan Renminbi for cotton seeds is between CNY 15.81 and CNY 37.10 per kilogram or between CNY 7.17 and CNY 16.83 per pound(lb) in Beijing and Shanghai.



The retail price range for India cotton is between US$ 0.58 and US$ 1.27 per kilogram or between US$ 0.27 and US$ 0.57 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Indian Rupee for cotton is between INR 48.45 and INR 104.98 per kilogram or between INR 21.97 and INR 47.61 per pound(lb) in New Delhi and Mumbai.



The retail price range for Egypt cotton is between US$ 4.95 and US$ 5.94 per kilogram or between US$ 2.24 and US$ 2.69 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Egyptian Pound for cotton is between EGP 154.56 and EGP 185.48 per kilogram or between EGP 70.10 and EGP 84.12 per pound(lb) in Cairo and Alexandria.



The retail price range for Kazakhstan cotton is between US$ 0.75 and US$ 1.19 per kilogram or between US$ 0.34 and US$ 0.54 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Tenge for cotton is between KZT 336.69 and KZT 532.74 per kilogram or between KZT 152.69 and KZT 241.60 per pound(lb) in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.



The retail price range for Mali cotton is between US$ 0.78 and US$ 1.56 per kilogram or between US$ 0.35 and US$ 0.71 per pound(lb). The retail price range in CFA Franc BCEAO for cotton is between XOF 475.22 and XOF 950.44 per kilogram or between XOF 215.52 and XOF 431.04 per pound(lb) in Bamako and Sikasso.



The retail price range for Pakistan cotton is between US$ 3.48 and US$ 6.81 per kilogram or between US$ 1.58 and US$ 3.09 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Pakistan Rupee for cotton is between PKR 994.83 and PKR 1,945.20 per kilogram or between PKR 451.17 and PKR 882.18 per pound(lb) in Islamabad and Lahore.



The retail price range for Portugal cotton is between US$ 2.24 and US$ 5.66 per kilogram or between US$ 1.01 and US$ 2.57 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Euro for cotton is between EUR 2.07 and EUR 5.23 per kilogram or between EUR 0.94 and EUR 2.37 per pound(lb) in Lisbon and Porto.



The retail price range for South Africa cotton is between US$ 2.95 and US$ 3.93 per kilogram or between US$ 1.34 and US$ 1.78 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Rand for cotton is between ZAR 57.30 and ZAR 76.40 per kilogram or between ZAR 25.99 and ZAR 34.65 per pound(lb) in Johannesburg and Cape Town.



The retail price range for Turkey cotton is between US$ 2.41 and US$ 3.61 per kilogram or between US$ 1.09 and US$ 1.64 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Turkish Lira for cotton is between TRY 47.72 and TRY 71.58 per kilogram or between TRY 21.64 and TRY 32.46 per pound.



The retail price range for Uzbekistan cotton is between US$ 0.49 and US$ 0.89 per kilogram or between US$ 0.22 and US$ 0.40 per pound(lb). The retail price range in Uzbekistan Sum for cotton is between UZS 6,148.75 and UZS 11,067.75 per kilogram or between UZS 2,788.55 and UZS 5,019.39 per pound(lb) in Tashkent and Samarkand.



Meanwhile Indian Punjab farmers, who faced the three consecutive years of damage to cotton crop from the pink bollworm (PBW) pest, are looking for the government’s help to prevent such attack for the fourth consecutive year. On the other hand, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has geared up to take the challenge and now has deployed artificial intelligence (AI) to track the pest at the first instance.

Government of India is likely to announce a revamped cotton technology mission in Budget, aiming to bring in latest technologies to help farmers get better yield. Details are currently being worked out jointly by the Textile Ministry and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), sources said.



In the United States cotton market consolidated lower last week. Last week’s unexpectedly bearish Acreage Report continued to weigh on the market. The December contract settled 222 points lower at 72.36 cents per pound. Daily volume traded was the lowest recorded in recent months. Total open interest decreased by 2,390 contracts to 210,048. Bales eligible for delivery against futures continued to decrease. This week, 5,244 bales were decertified, bringing the total certificated stock to 53,791 bales.



In the U.S., 43 percent of the crop is squaring, and 11 percent is setting bolls. The good to excellent condition rating decreased from 56 percent from the previous week to 50 percent. Texas has a 44 percent good to excellent rating, Oklahoma has 69 percent, and Kansas has 56 percent.



Major indexes continued to reach record highs after being closed in observance of Independence Day.



The U.S. added 206,000 jobs in June, slightly above market expectations. However, the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 4.1 percent. Additionally, the April and May jobs count was revised to a lower level. This, combined with the higher unemployment rate, has given investors confidence that the Fed will cut interest rates by its September meeting.The U.S. Export Sales Report showed another week of disappointing shipments.



For the current crop year, U.S. exporters sold a net total of 115,400 Upland bales and 56,900 bales for the new crop year. The current crop sales were above average for this time of the year, but new crop sales were below average.



Shipments of 175,800 bales were higher than reported recently but still below what is needed to reach the 11.8 million bale export estimate. The slow pace of shipments has dropped the portion of bales exported of the final crop number to the lowest levels in over 15 years. A net total of 2,300 Pima bales were sold, and 7,800 bales were shipped.



The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report will be released on Friday, July 12. The higher-than-expected planted acreage data indicates that the U.S. crop size will exceed 17 million bales.



We are monitoring Hurricane Beryl and its potential impacts on the crop in South Texas, which has started to open in parts of the area. Although rainfall could be beneficial to some of the crop, there is potential that severe storms could bring damaging hail, flooding, and severe winds.



As of Thursday afternoon, grower offers totaled 18,536 bales. There was no trading activity on the G2B platform in the past week.