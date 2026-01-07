Durak Tekstil enters 2026 with positive momentum, strengthening its global market focus

Durak Tekstil, maintaining its profitability and turnover levels in 2025 compared to the previous year, prioritizes growth through its export-oriented sales strategy. Increasing both its capacity and utilization rate, the company anticipates further gains in 2026 through expansion in global markets.

As one of the leading manufacturers of industrial sewing and embroidery threads, Durak Tekstil closed the challenging year of 2025—marked by regional and global difficulties—by preserving its production strength and market position, ending the year with positive momentum. Maintaining its turnover on a USD basis compared to the previous period, Durak Tekstil also stood out with its capacity increase. By continuing to take strategic export-driven steps, the company strengthened its resilience against local market fluctuations and raised the share of exports in its total sales to around 60%.

Saadet Oran, Chair of the Board of Directors and second-generation executive of Durak Tekstil, emphasized the company’s deep-rooted history and strong corporate structure, stating that Durak Tekstil has become a trusted brand within the supply chain. “In challenging periods, the need for reliable partners and robust supply chains increases significantly. During this process, Durak Tekstil proved to be a reliable partner for both its local and global customers. In 2025, when the Turkish textile sector faced significant difficulties, we achieved the same level of turnover in USD terms as the previous year. We managed to offset volume losses experienced with some of our sectoral customers by acquiring new customers and entering new markets,” she said.

Durak Tekstil expands its targets in export markets

On the impact of global developments on the sector, Saadet Oran commented: “Throughout the year, ongoing discussions on customs duties and delays in reaching conclusions, along with trade wars continuing at various levels, negatively affected both consumption and order balances. In addition, the real exchange rate remaining well below inflation and interest rate levels created challenges for both exports and profitability. In 2025, by relocating our production facility in China to Türkiye, we achieved a significant efficiency gain of approximately 20%, which provided us with a relative advantage in price competitiveness. As a result, we maintained the previous year’s sales momentum and preserved our profitability and turnover levels. During this period, our capacity utilization rate also reached around 80%, well above the average of the Turkish textile sector.”

Oran noted that, with the support of the Turquality Brand Support Program, the company has identified target markets across five continents in the global arena, and that significant efforts are underway to extend its strong presence in European markets to the US market. “The US market has very high potential, and for this reason we have established our local company there. We are now working to gain deeper access to the market. Moreover, while China exports goods to the entire world, we are exporting to China from Türkiye. The share of exports in our sales and the number of our export markets continue to increase every year,” she stated.

Durak Tekstil took decisive steps in 2025 to shape its future

Durak Tekstil transformed its presence in China from a production facility into a procurement and marketing department and consolidated production under a single roof in Bursa with the technologies transferred from there. Now, it is implementing significant investment plans to shape its future. The licensing procedures for the company’s new production facility project, planned to be built on a 21-decare plot of land, have been completed.

Innovative products developed through the efforts of Durak Tekstil’s in-house R&D department have expanded the company’s product portfolio while also attracting strong market interest. Guided by its principle of “Continuous R&D,” the company continues its work with the goal of developing five new products each year.

2026 will be a year when markets reopen

Saadet Oran reiterated that 2025 was closed without losses and said the following regarding 2026 targets: “We are entering a year in which export markets will reopen globally. Especially in Europe and the US, consumer markets are expected to become more dynamic with declining interest rates. Compared to 2025, we believe higher sales levels will be achieved in these markets. As Durak Tekstil, we serve more than 20 different sectors and over 70 countries. In addition to our growth expectations in high value-added technical threads, we also anticipate a recovery in the textile and apparel sectors, enabling us to reach higher volumes.”

Emphasizing that Durak Tekstil is beginning to transform into a recognized brand in the global textile industry thanks to its high-quality products and reliable, fast supply capabilities, she added that the company will continue local collaborations to further enhance brand awareness.