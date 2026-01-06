DyStar moves under full Chinese ownership, ending years of shareholder uncertainty

The resolution clears a strategic overhang for one of the textile industry’s most influential chemicals suppliers.

DyStar has formally come under the full ownership of Zhejiang Longsheng Group, closing a prolonged shareholders’ dispute that had clouded governance at the global dyes and specialty chemicals producer.

The transition follows the completion of a share buy-back that removed the 37.5% stake held by KIRI Industries. The transaction, finalised on December 30, 2025 and confirmed by court-appointed receivers Deloitte & Touche Financial Advisory Services, involved a total consideration of $688.9m. DyStar itself funded roughly $426.5m, while Longsheng’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sende International Capital Limited, contributed the balance.

With completion, all related litigation between Longsheng and KIRI has been brought to an end. Directors appointed by KIRI have stepped down from DyStar’s board, consolidating control and leaving DyStar as a wholly owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Longsheng.

For DyStar, the significance lies less in ownership arithmetic than in strategic clarity. The company—whose portfolio of dyes, auxiliaries and performance chemicals underpins large parts of the global textile value chain—has spent years operating under the shadow of legal and governance disputes. That uncertainty constrained long-term planning at a time when the industry faces tightening environmental regulation, chemical scrutiny and pressure to decarbonise.

Longsheng, which has steadily expanded its global chemicals footprint, sees DyStar as central to its ambition to become a world-class specialty chemicals provider. Executives argue that unified ownership will allow faster decision-making, stronger capital allocation and accelerated innovation, particularly around sustainability-oriented product development.

For textile manufacturers and brand customers, the resolution removes a key risk factor. Stability at DyStar matters because chemistry remains one of the most regulated and technically demanding inputs in textiles. With governance settled, the group is positioning itself to deepen partnerships, invest in cleaner technologies and compete more assertively in a market where compliance, scale and innovation increasingly determine survival.