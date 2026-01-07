H&M HOME channels Riviera nostalgia in Spring 2026 collection

H&M HOME will launch its Spring 2026 home décor and design collection on April 22, available online and in select stores. Drawing inspiration from life on the Riviera in the 1960s and 1970s, the range blends sun-washed colours, warm neutrals and tactile materials to evoke a sense of renewal and everyday ritual.

The collection reflects a broader shift in home design: away from statement pieces designed for display, and towards objects meant to be used, shared and kept over time. H&M HOME frames the assortment as design that supports daily life—whether cooking together, relaxing with a book or unwinding in a light-filled bathroom—while retaining sculptural and emotional value.

Where tradition meets modernity

Mid-century influences run through the collection, softened by a subtle 1970s twist. Warm pinks, light neutrals and gentle patterns are paired with materials that age well, reinforcing the idea of longevity in spaces that evolve across generations. The emphasis is on familiarity rather than novelty: pieces that feel contemporary yet already at home.

Key elements

Textiles and bath: Fluffy terry towels, cotton and linen fabrics, soft florals and stripes, alongside bath accessories finished to feel quietly luxurious.

Dining and kitchen: Lacquered accents, glossy ceramics, coloured glassware and conversational graphics, complemented by tactile materials such as wood, marble and stainless steel. The focus is on accessories that add depth to everyday meals and shared moments.

Atmosphere: Spring scents, Mediterranean references and styling that prioritises natural light, reinforcing a seasonal focus on openness and daylight.

Designed for sharing

Rather than positioning the home as a curated showcase, the Spring 2026 collection centres on connection—meals prepared together, unhurried mornings and informal gatherings. In doing so, H&M HOME aligns design with ritual, presenting the home as a place where beauty and function coexist, and where objects earn their value through use.

As consumers increasingly seek comfort and continuity in their living spaces, the collection underscores a simple proposition: good design is not only about how things look, but how they bring people together over time.