34 C
Lahore
Thursday, June 6, 2024
HomeNewsTrade

Economic Confidence in Turkiye Dips in May 2024

BusinessTrade

In May 2024, Turkiye witnessed a dip in its economic confidence index, marking a decline of 0.8 percent to reach 98.2, as reported by Turkstat. While the consumer confidence index saw a modest uptick of 0.1 percent, reaching 80.51, the real sector confidence index experienced a notable decrease of 1.1 percent, settling at 102.4. Similarly, the retail trade confidence index saw a significant downturn, plummeting by 3.3 percent to 111.7.

The nuanced changes across different sectors contributed to the overall decline in economic confidence. Despite a marginal improvement in consumer sentiment, the manufacturing industry and retail trade sectors bore the brunt of the decrease, highlighting a challenging economic landscape in Turkiye for the month of May 2024.

Previous article
Accelerating Circularity Project (ACP) in its ‘Global Cotton Report’

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
9,280SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us