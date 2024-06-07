EFI Reggiani to Showcase Innovative Textile Solutions that Deliver True Sustainability

Textile companies can take full advantage of expanded print opportunities with the ground-breaking new EFI™ Reggiani textile solutions presented at the 4-8 June ITM Exhibition in Istanbul. Located in Hall 4, stand 403D, EFI Reggiani is proudly presenting its revolutionary and truly sustainable Reggiani ecoTERRA pigment printing lineup, the extraordinary power of colours and speed of the new EFI Reggiani EXTRA, and EFI Reggiani end-to-end digital textile workflow powered by Inèdit.

The EFI Reggiani ecoTERRA solution is the game-changing, all-in-one solution for water-based pigment printing that requires no ancillary equipment for pre-and post-treatment. By significantly reducing water, energy, and chemical consumption in the overall process, customers can now obtain a truly sustainable, direct-to-fabric printing solution. All this is combined with the most comprehensive pigment lineup in the industry: six ecoTERRA models, including a 340 cm printing width, with speeds ranging from 150 to more than 700 sqm/hour, backed by proven EFI Reggiani technology and service.

During the show, EFI Reggiani representatives are also discussing the latest digital innovations with attendees, including:

The newest EFI Reggiani EXTRA, the new digital printer that brings more colours to faster speeds. With up to 12 different colours in a row, EFI Reggiani EXTRA extends the colour gamut and depth of your printouts, increases penetration, and enhances printing quality and uniformity without compromising on performance. Plus, thanks to the 48 new recirculation print heads and legacy EFI Reggiani continuous ink recirculation system, EFI Reggiani EXTRA is also a champion for uptime and reliability, maximising the printer’s availability for production with excellent printing results.

The EFI Reggiani HYPER, the fastest textile scan printer on the market, delivers stunning printing quality and superior overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). Using the dual-roll capability on the 3.4-metre model, users can achieve throughput speeds up to 20 metres per minute, comparable to some single-pass machines.

The EFI Reggiani BOLT XS printer, with speeds up to 100 linear metres per minute, boosted uptime and reliability, high performance throughout, unparalleled printing accuracy, and minimal maintenance needs, is a true digital replacement for rotary printing.

EFI Reggiani’s new proprietary end-to-end digital printing workflow powered by Inèdit boosts productivity and production capabilities for digital textile print operations while ensuring maximum security for customers’ designs thanks to two-level encryption.

EFI Reggiani QUERY, the user-friendly, advanced data analysis tool to measure printer performance, keep track of real costs per meter, and monitor water and energy consumption, will also be demonstrated.

Mezzera Concord, the continuous rope washing line that leverages top-performing technology for low consumption, high washing efficiency, and great flexibility.

One of the industry’s broadest line-ups of high-end, superior-quality textile inks, including EFI Reggiani AQUA and EFI Reggiani Diamond reactive, IRIS dye-sublimation, ARIA direct disperse, FUOCO acid, GEA and TERRA pigment inks.

“ITM is one of the largest textile printing showcases in the world and is the perfect stage to present our market-leading EFI Reggiani portfolio – from super-fast digital textile printing equipment to end-to-end workflow solutions, to superior-quality aqueous inks and more,” said Scott Schinlever, Chief Operating Officer, EFI. “It is also the perfect opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to sustainable printing, demonstrating our innovative ecoTERRA pigment printing lineup, our new BOLT XS printer, and several productivity enhancements – all backed by industry-leading service – that pay dividends for business profits as well as the planet.”