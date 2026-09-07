Egyptian cotton exports jump 63% to 64,060 tonnes as season closes

Stronger Asian demand and competitive prices have lifted Egyptian cotton shipments sharply, even as the country’s planted area contracts.

Egypt’s cotton exports reached 64,060 tonnes between September 1, 2025 and August 29, 2026, up about 63% from 39,216 tonnes during the comparable period of the previous season, according to data from the Alexandria Cotton Exporters Association.

The increase comes as Egypt’s 2025/26 cotton export season, which officially runs from September 1 to August 31, draws to a close. Earlier-season data showed India, China, Vietnam and Pakistan among the principal destinations, underscoring the importance of Asian spinning markets to Egyptian cotton demand.

Premium prices strengthen late

Prices for key Egyptian varieties moved higher during the final reporting week. Giza 94 rose to around 146 US cents per pound from 135 cents, while Giza 95 was quoted at approximately 116 cents per pound.

Egyptian long- and extra-long-staple cotton remains differentiated by fibre quality and its suitability for fine-count yarns and premium fabrics, allowing it to serve a narrower but higher-value segment of the global cotton market.

Export growth masks acreage contraction

The stronger shipment performance contrasts with a sharp fall in cultivation. Egypt’s cotton area declined to around 195,000 feddans from 311,000 feddans in the preceding season—a reduction of roughly 37%. Current-season seed-cotton production is estimated at approximately 1.5 million kantars.

Egypt’s official Cotton Arbitration & Testing General Organization continues to track export commitments, fibre properties, spinning-mill deliveries and planted acreage, highlighting the government’s broader effort to strengthen quality control and sector transparency.

Supply will determine the next season

For premium spinners, particularly in India, Pakistan, China and Vietnam, the 63% export increase confirms continued demand for Egyptian speciality cotton. But declining acreage creates a potential constraint.

The key signal for 2026/27 will therefore be whether higher export prices encourage farmers to restore planted area. Without a production recovery, strong overseas demand could tighten availability and reinforce premiums for Egypt’s higher-grade varieties.