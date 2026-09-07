Textile Exchange launches human-rights tools ahead of Materials Matter standard

The new guidance moves certification beyond environmental attributes, requiring brands and raw-material suppliers to embed ongoing human-rights due diligence into sourcing systems.

Textile Exchange has launched three new human-rights resources to help brands, suppliers and raw-material producers prepare for its forthcoming Materials Matter Standard, which becomes effective on December 31, 2026 and mandatory from December 31, 2027.

Released on September 1, the resources are a Human Rights & Livelihoods Quick Guide for Brands, Human Rights Risk Assessment Tool, and Human Rights Commitment & Code of Conduct Template. They are intended to turn the standard’s social requirements into practical processes for identifying risks, strengthening occupational health and safety, protecting vulnerable workers and addressing pay, benefits, working hours and overtime.

Due diligence replaces checklist compliance

The approach draws on the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Business Conduct and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. Crucially, Textile Exchange says certification should not be treated as proof that a supply chain is free of human-rights risks. Instead, organisations are expected to apply continuous, risk-based due diligence proportionate to their size, resources and operating context.

That distinction is increasingly important as regulators move toward mandatory human-rights due diligence and forced-labour controls, reducing the value of audit-only compliance models.

One framework replaces multiple standards

Materials Matter consolidates Textile Exchange’s existing material standards into a unified framework covering climate, nature, people and animals. It will ultimately replace programmes covering responsible animal fibres and recycled materials, while organic cotton transitions through a phased process.

From December 31, 2027, all Tier 4 audits must use the new standard, while brands and retailers have until June 30, 2029 to transition claims and labels.

Supplier expectations move upstream

For textile and apparel companies, the change means human-rights data will increasingly extend beyond Tier 1 factories into farms, recyclers and primary-processing operations.

The operational priority is therefore to map risk earlier, establish documented policies, assign accountability and connect social-risk evidence with existing material certification systems. Suppliers that prepare before the 2027 deadline should face fewer disruptions as buyers begin integrating Materials Matter requirements into sourcing programmes.