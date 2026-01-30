Yiannis Vasilonikolos discusses groundbreaking Baldwin TexChroma™ with the potential to revolutionize the textile dyeing industry

Groundbreaking TexChroma™ with the potential to revolutionize the textile industry

Yiannis Vasilonikolos, Global Sales Leader at BW Converting, shares insights on the company’s groundbreaking TexChroma™ digital spray dyeing system and its potential to revolutionize the textile industry.

TEXtalks: Can you provide an overview of the Baldwin TexChroma™ digital spray dyeing system and what makes it a transformative solution?

Yiannis Vasilonikolos: TexChroma™ is our latest innovation in dyeing technology. We’ve been in the market for years with TexCoat precision spray finishing, having installed more than 150 systems globally. TexChroma™ offers a non-contact, precise way of applying dyes onto running fabric, ensuring a high level of accuracy. What truly sets it apart is its ability to apply dyes with incredible precision, all while reducing waste and energy consumption compared to traditional dyeing methods. This precision in application and the ability to operate continuously on running fabric makes TexChroma™ a game-changer for the industry.

TEXtalks: Reportedly, TexChroma™ achieves over 30% savings in energy and dyes. Can you elaborate on how these savings are achieved?

Yiannis Vasilonikolos: During our industrial applications, we’ve seen impressive results. When compared to traditional exhaust dyeing, TexChroma™ delivers over 30% savings in dyes and more than 50% savings in energy. The main reason lies in the design of our system. TexChroma™ uses a unique method of mixing dyes and alkalis just before spraying, allowing for brilliant, darker shades without the need for extra chemicals or dyes. This not only makes the process more efficient but also significantly reduces the environmental impact by minimizing excess dye use and energy consumption.

TEXtalks: What types of dyes and fibers have been tested with TexChroma™, and what were the key findings from these trials?

Yiannis Vasilonikolos: TexChroma™ has been designed to handle a wide range of fibers and chemicals. During our trials, we tested the system with various types of dyes on multiple fabrics, and the results were highly positive. The system has proven to work efficiently with natural, synthetic, and blended fibers, delivering consistent, high-quality results across all types. The key takeaway from these trials is that TexChroma™ provides excellent dye penetration and color consistency, even on more challenging fabrics. It’s a versatile solution capable of adapting to different production needs.

TEXtalks: TexChroma™ is often described as a “game-changer.” What challenges does it solve that have been longstanding issues in the industry?

Yiannis Vasilonikolos: One of the biggest challenges in traditional dyeing methods has been the inefficient mixing of dyes and chemicals. TexChroma™ addresses this by mixing the dyes and alkalis just seconds before spraying. This process eliminates the need for salts and other additives, which have been a longstanding issue in dyeing. The result is brilliant, darker shades without the extra chemical load, making it a cleaner, more sustainable solution for the textile industry. In addition, the non-contact nature of the application means there is less risk of fabric damage, and it allows for greater flexibility in the production process.