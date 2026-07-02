EU ends low-value parcel duty exemption, raising the cost of ultra-fast fashion

The new €3 charge is small in absolute terms, but it weakens a business model built on millions of low-value, direct-to-consumer shipments.

The European Union has ended duty-free treatment for low-value e-commerce imports, introducing a temporary €3 customs duty on consignments worth up to €150 from outside the bloc. Effective from July 1, 2026, the measure applies to online purchases ranging from clothing and footwear to electronics and accessories.

The rule is not China-specific. However, it directly affects ultra-fast-fashion and marketplace models that have relied heavily on direct parcel shipments from Chinese factories to European consumers.

A new cost at checkout

The €3 duty applies by customs classification, rather than per physical unit. A parcel containing several identical T-shirts would incur one €3 charge; a parcel containing a T-shirt, footwear and a watch could attract separate charges for each tariff category.

For low-priced apparel, that changes the economics. A €3 duty may be marginal on a €60 order, but material for a €5 top, €8 dress or impulse-purchase accessory. Platforms may absorb part of the cost, increase consumer prices, alter basket incentives or accelerate the use of European fulfilment centres.

The temporary duty will remain in force until July 1, 2028, when the EU plans to shift to normal customs-duty treatment through its new Customs Data Hub. A separate handling fee for distance-sale parcels has also been agreed in principle, although its level remains to be set.

Direct-shipping models lose ground

The development narrows a structural advantage enjoyed by overseas sellers shipping individual parcels under the former €150 threshold. Conventional European retailers, importers and brands had to carry customs, VAT, warehousing, product-safety and compliance costs at a different scale.

The United States has already moved further. It suspended duty-free de minimis treatment for commercial imports from all countries on August 29, 2025, after first ending the benefit for China and Hong Kong in May 2025.

Japan is moving more cautiously. Its authorities have strengthened controls on low-value cross-border e-commerce shipments and removed a preferential valuation method for certain personal-use imports, while continuing to examine wider reform of its ¥10,000 low-value exemption.

Apparel exporters need a new fulfilment calculation

For apparel brands and exporters, the priority is no longer only FOB price. It is total landed cost, tariff classification, country-of-origin evidence, product-safety data and fulfilment location.

The likely winners will be suppliers that can combine competitive sourcing with compliant regional warehousing and consolidated delivery. The next pressure point will be the proposed EU handling fee—and whether other markets follow the EU and U.S. in dismantling low-value parcel privileges.