EU extension on GSP-Plus status for Pakistan

Pakistan would continue to enjoy tariff preferences in the European Union (EU) under Generalized Scheme of Preferences-Plus (GSP+) status. Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment announced this recently.

Dawood thanked the European Union institutions for allowing the country to avail from the status and also applauded federal and provincial authorities and Ministry of Commerce’s treaty implementation cell for striving hard to meet the GSP plus obligations. “This would strengthen our resolve to continue to improve the social and economic conditions of our people. I urge the business community to diversify their exports to capitalize on this opportunity to the optimum.”