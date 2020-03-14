Cotton seed prices’ goes downward’

The Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) has approved a downward revision in the prices of cotton seed to facilitate the growers. The notification of new cotton seed prices was issued on the direction of Punjab Agriculture, Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial, said Managing Director of the Punjab Seed Corporation.

Mahmood Javed Bhatti, MD PSC, commented that the Punjab Seed Corporation has decided to keep the approved seed price of cotton lower than the open market to reduce the cost of production of cotton farmers. While talking to media, he said the prosperity of cotton farmers and restoration of the cotton industry was a top priority of the government and every possible step is being taken for that.

Now, cotton seed rates have been revised downward as under: Certified fuzzy 20 kg Rs4300/= (instead of 6500), basic fuzzy 20 kg Rs4500 (instead of 6700), certified delinted 10 kg Rs3300 (instead of 5250), basic delinted 10 kg Rs3650 (instead of 5600), certified delinted 5 kg Rs1650 (instead of 2650) and basic delinted 5 kg Rs1825 (instead of 2800).