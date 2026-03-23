EU Inc. aims to cut fragmentation and unlock scale for European firms

Brussels is attempting to turn regulatory simplification into a competitiveness strategy, but execution will determine whether it delivers real scale advantages.

The European Commission has proposed “EU Inc.”, a new optional corporate framework designed to simplify how companies start and operate across the bloc. The initiative seeks to replace the complexity of navigating 27 national legal systems and more than 60 company forms with a single, harmonised regime.

What is proposed: one framework, digital by default

EU Inc. would allow businesses to incorporate within 48 hours, fully online and at minimal cost. Companies would submit information once through a unified EU interface, with digital processes covering the entire lifecycle—from incorporation to liquidation.

The framework also simplifies share transfers, financing procedures and insolvency processes, while enabling EU-wide employee stock options and easier access to capital markets.

Why it matters: reducing friction to unlock scale

For innovative firms, fragmentation has long been a structural constraint. Delays, duplicated compliance and legal complexity raise costs and discourage cross-border expansion. By lowering these barriers, EU Inc. aims to make Europe more attractive for startups and scale-ups, addressing concerns highlighted in competitiveness debates such as the Draghi Report.

What comes next: ambition meets institutional reality

The proposal now moves to the European Parliament and Council, with a target for agreement by the end of 2026. Its success will depend not only on legal harmonisation, but on consistent implementation across member states.

If realised, EU Inc. could mark a shift from fragmented national markets towards a more integrated European business environment—closer, in ambition at least, to a true single market.