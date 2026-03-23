Gebr. Otto uses Techtextil to showcase a reinvention beyond fine cotton

The German spinner’s expansion into aramids, hygiene yarns and recycled materials shows how legacy textile firms can survive by moving into specialised, higher-value niches.

At Techtextil 2026, Gebr. Otto will present itself not merely as a traditional spinner of fine cotton, but as a development partner for technical and hygiene-focused yarns. The message is clear: survival in European textiles increasingly depends on specialisation, flexibility and the ability to turn niche demand into commercial capability.

What has changed: from cotton heritage to technical expertise

Founded in 1901, Gebr. Otto built its reputation on fine cotton. But over the past decade it has expanded into technical yarns, especially aramids and other flame-retardant fibres, which are used in applications such as firefighters’ underwear. These materials demand unusually tight process control because of their high strength, stiffness and low elasticity.

The company has also created a dedicated hygiene production area, where it now manufactures yarns for medical and hygiene applications under controlled conditions. That unit could later support textile products for the food sector as well.

Why it matters: specialisation is the new resilience

Gebr. Otto’s development reflects a wider shift in European textiles. Commodity spinning offers little protection against cost competition. Technical yarns, recycled blends and regulated hygiene products, by contrast, offer higher barriers to entry and better margins.

Its recent work—from recycled cotton yarns to hemp-cotton blends and fibre recovery projects—suggests a business model built on applied experimentation rather than volume alone.

What comes next: tradition must keep evolving

Cotton remains central, including EUCOTTON-certified yarns from Greece and Spain. But the firm’s future will depend on whether it can keep translating material know-how into commercially relevant innovations.