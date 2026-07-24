EU launches digital product passport registry ahead of 2027 rollout

The new platform turns DPPs from a policy concept into operational infrastructure, requiring brands and importers to prepare product identifiers, data models and registration workflows.

The European Commission has launched its Digital Product Passport Registry and a parallel testing environment, marking a major implementation step under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation.

The Registry acts as the EU-level index for Digital Product Passports covering products placed on the Single Market. It will store unique identifiers, registration details and high-level metadata—not the complete product dataset, which remains decentralised under the control of economic operators or their service providers.

Registration becomes a market-access step

Before a covered product can be placed on the EU market, the responsible economic operator will have to register its DPP in accordance with the applicable product legislation.

Registration can be completed through a secure user interface or an application programming interface, allowing larger brands, retailers and importers to connect the Registry with product-lifecycle-management, enterprise-resource-planning or traceability systems. Companies may also obtain secure electronic proof of registration for business-to-business compliance purposes.

Customs authorities will be able to check electronically whether imported goods have a valid registered passport and whether the required commodity code has been supplied before release into free circulation.

Detailed textile rules still pending

Textiles are among the priority product groups expected to receive DPP requirements, alongside steel, aluminium, furniture, tyres and information-technology products. However, textile-specific delegated legislation must still define the exact data fields, product scope, timing and responsibilities.

This means the live Registry does not yet make every textile or garment immediately subject to a passport. It does, however, establish the architecture exporters will ultimately need to use.

Suppliers must prepare upstream data

The Commission has also released a testing environment, technical guidance, user documentation and a semantic repository containing machine-readable definitions and data models. Six interoperability standards covering identifiers, data carriers, interfaces, data exchange and storage have already been published.

For textile manufacturers, the immediate task is to organise reliable batch-level data on fibre composition, material origin, chemicals, production stages and environmental claims. The next implementation milestone is February 18, 2027, when registration obligations begin for certain large batteries. For textiles, the decisive signal will be the publication of the sector-specific delegated act.