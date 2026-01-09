EU Mandates Textile EPR: Brands Face New Waste, Export and Compliance Rules

The European Union’s targeted revision of the Waste Framework Directive (WFD) entered into force on 16 October 2025, formally bringing textiles and footwear under mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for the first time.

Why It Matters

This is a structural regulatory shift for fashion, apparel, footwear and home textiles:

Textile waste is no longer treated as a secondary issue

Producers must now pay for collection, sorting, reuse, recycling and disposal

Mislabelled “reusable” textile exports face customs inspections and shipment stops

Compliance will vary country by country, increasing operational complexity

Who Is Impacted

Any producer selling, offering to sell, or distributing : Apparel and accessories (including leather) Household linens, curtains, blankets Worn clothing Footwear (rubber, plastic, textile, leather)

: Includes non-EU brands selling into the EU via an authorized representative

What Is Now Required

Mandatory Textile EPR

Producers must register in each EU Member State

Compliance typically through Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs)

Fees likely linked to: Product weight and volume Recyclability and reuse potential Alignment with EU eco-design rules



Strict Separation of “Used” vs “Waste” Textiles

Used textiles → professionally assessed as fit for reuse

→ professionally assessed as fit for reuse Waste textiles → anything discarded or required to be discarded

This classification now determines:

Export eligibility

Documentation requirements

Inspection authority powers

Tightened Export Controls

Before exporting textiles claimed as reusable, producers must provide:

Sales contract explicitly stating direct reuse

Bale-level proof of professional sorting

Detailed sorting and assessment records

Formal declaration that the shipment is not waste

Authorities may inspect and reclassify shipments.

Key Deadlines

Jan 1, 2025 – Separate textile collection mandatory (already in force)

– Separate textile collection mandatory (already in force) Oct 16, 2025 – WFD targeted revision effective

– WFD targeted revision effective Jan 1, 2026 – Textile waste composition surveys begin

– Textile waste composition surveys begin Jun 17, 2027 – Member States must transpose into national law

– Member States must transpose into national law Apr 17, 2028 – Textile & footwear EPR schemes fully operational

Strategic Implications for Brands

Higher structural costs for low-value, high-volume products

for low-value, high-volume products Reduced viability of informal reuse exports

Data discipline becomes mandatory , not optional

, not optional Increased advantage for: Durable products Repairable designs Traceable supply chains



What Companies Should Do in 2026

Track national implementation drafts country by country

country by country Model EPR fee exposure by product category

by product category Audit all reuse and export claims

Align legal, sustainability, logistics and sourcing teams early

Bottom Line

This is not a reporting exercise.

It is a fundamental redesign of how textiles are priced, managed and regulated in Europe.