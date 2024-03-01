Everything from a single source: New service creates competitive advantage

A first BCF customer in the USA has taken advantage of Oerlikon Neumag’s ‘complete assembly’ service – and was thus able to start its yarn production considerably faster than usual. The service had already proven itself during the Corona period when installing meltblown systems.

The time saved here was over 50%: Oerlikon Manmade Fibers technicians were guaranteed to install the systems in 10 weeks. This compares with installation times of up to 22 weeks when Oerlikon’s experts work exclusively with locally provided installation personnel.



The decisive advantage for customers is that, with the respective site manager, they have one contact person for the entire project. This includes not only the scope of delivery from Oerlikon, but also the components from other suppliers that are part of the project. “We go to the construction site as a well-coordinated team, which means there are significantly fewer frictional losses,” says Ingo Lobinsky, Head of Start-up Services at Oerlikon Neumag. “This shortens the installation time considerably. Furthermore, we guarantee a fixed date for the start of production. Time was also essential for the meltblown systems during the pandemic. Filter material for masks was in demand. Every week that manufacturers were able to produce earlier helped to ease the situation. Of course, being able to get started three months earlier also means hard cash for producers.”



Customers of other Oerlikon Manmade Fibers plants have also recognized this advantage. A BCF yarn manufacturer from the USA was recently able to produce with its system after just 7 weeks instead of the usual 10 to 12 weeks. The company also offers the complete assembly service for the filament spinning and staple fiber production processes.