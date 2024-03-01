International conference on knowledge-based textiles set to begin on 5th of March at National Textile University, Faisalabad

International conference on Knowledge Based Textiles will be held from 5th to 6th of March at National Textile University, Faisalabad. This conference is hosted by National Textile University, Pakistan’s premier textile institute, under the Umberella of Grand Challenge Fund Project (KnowTex) funded by higher education commission (HEC) of Pakistan. The main objective of this conference is to review the status of value addition in textile products and to devise a scientific strategy for product diversification to achieve sustainable growth in textile exports. This conference will bring prominent academic scientists, research scholars, and industry experts together to discuss and share their expertise, experiences, and research findings in diverse areas including textiles, composites, circular textiles, functional and smart textiles, natural fibers, innovation in textile production processes, advanced textiles and traceability. This conference will play a key role in shaping th economy of Pakistan and introducing value added product in market and will help in achieving long term growth in Textile exports.

Renowned national and international speakers from worldwide will participate and share their expertise in their field in this conference. More than 30+ international speakers from USA, UK, Indonesia, China, Qatar, Spain, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Kenya, Egypt, Estonia and Malaysia are participating in this conference. The conference will also be attended by the all textiles related related institutes and renowned industries, which make it the most prestigious scientific event of the country. This year’s conference will be full of learning and the following activities are planned during the conference: A workshop on incorporating Circularity in Textile value chains will be held on 4th of March followed by conference on Knowledge-based Textiles. Interloop Textile Innovation Exhibition and Ceremony on Innovation Awards will be held on 6th of March. The innovation competition will bring the innovations across the country in the area of circularity and sustainability. More than 250 Delegations, 40+ innovative projects, 25 universities, 100 industries, 6 Textile associations including PHMA, PRGMEA, APTMA, APBUMA, CLOA, Dyes & Chemical association will be participating in the different acitivties of the conference. There are two exciting panel discussion on topics “Navigating the Global Fashion Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities for Textile Manufacturers” and “Charting the Path: Advancing Pakistan’s Textile Industry Through Circular Practices” moderated by Dr. Shahid Rasul from Northumbria University, UK and Dr. Munir Ashraf, National Textile University, Pakistan. These discussions will pave a way in developing national consensus and will help in shaping the textile economy of Pakistan.

The event is fully sponsored by renowned textiles industries of Pakistan. The Platinum Sponsor for this conference are Interloop and US Denim Mills (US Group). The Gold Sponsors for this conference are Yunus Textiles, iTextiles (Pvt) Ltd., Nizam Sons (Pvt) Ltd, Artistic Milliners, FibreTrace, Alkaram Textiles Mills and Soorty Denimkind, the silver sponsors are CresTex, Sheikhani Industries, Sapphire Textiles Mills, Indigo Textile (pvt) Ltd., Rainbow Inks (Pvt) Ltd., WWF-Pakistan. The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association will host a welcome dinner on March 04, 2024 for the national and international speaker of conference at PTEA house. The worthy Rector: Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain; Conference Chair: Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawab; and Conference Secretary: Dr. Muzammil Hussain, Media Manager: Mr. Hassan Iftekhar Ahmed and all management and organizing committee of this conference is thankful to all the sponsors, media professionals, academia, industries, textile professional for their generous support and participation in this dynamic conference.