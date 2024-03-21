Experts believe only 15 percent decarbonisation possible by 2030

Experts believe that there is not enough time remaining between now and 2030 for garment brands and their supply chain partners to put in place and then execute plans for a 50 percent reduction in emissions.

An executive vice-president of garment manufacturing group Epic, Dr Vidhura Ralapanawe presented online a white paper on decarbonisation of the apparel industry titled ‘From Catwalk to Carbon Neutral: Mobilising Funding for a Net Zero Fashion Industry’.He has said there is “absolutely no chance” that the global garment industry can meet decarbonisation targets it has set itself for 2030.

Dr Ralapanawe said he could not see how 2030 targets of reducing emissions by 50 percent could be met. He said there is absolutely no chance with the kind of mobilisation that would be required for the industry to make that type of shift not happen on the ground. In fact he added that the industry will be lucky to get to a reduction of 15 percent by 2030.

White Paper reveals that a large amount of funding and changes to the whole business model will be necessary for the apparel sector to make progress towards decarbonisation.

It was important for companies across the apparel supply chain to remember that 2030 is only an interim target. The real target is that the industry is aiming to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

He explained that this is why the new white paper, “We don’t want to wait until 2027 and start scratching our heads,” Dr Ralapanawe said. “Even if we don’t get to where we want to be by 2030, we need to think about what happens in 2035, what happens in 2040 and what happens in 2045. We need to work on this until we completely decarbonise the value chain.”

He argued that work that can begin now to mobilise the funding and the will to bring emissions down can still make the 2050 target achievable.