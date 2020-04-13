Exports of cotton rise to 9.94pc in eight months

Raw cotton exports during first eight months of current financial year increased by 9.94 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-February 2019-20, about 12, 621 metric tons of raw cotton valuing US $16.801 million was exported as compared to the exports of 9,392 metric tons costing US $15.823 million of same period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics exports of cotton yarn reduced by 0.86 percent and it was recorded at 302, 886 metric tons worth $337.418 million as compared with the exports of 283,860 metric tons valuing $743.8 60 million of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, 1,719,312 thousand square metres of cotton yarn valuing $1.379 billion was also exported as compared with the exports of 1,828,630 thousand square metres valuing $1.410 billion of same period of last year, it revealed.