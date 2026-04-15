Fashion for Good targets Europe’s textile recycling bottleneck with new feedstock project

The initiative shifts the circularity debate away from recycling chemistry alone and toward the harder industrial challenge of delivering sorter-ready, recycler-ready post-consumer textile feedstock at scale.

Fashion for Good has launched Project Feedstock Activation Europe (FAE), a new initiative designed to build the sorting and pre-processing infrastructure needed to make textile-to-textile recycling commercially viable at scale across Europe. The project focuses on non-rewearable post-consumer textiles, aiming to turn currently difficult waste streams into consistent, usable feedstock for recyclers.

The commercial problem is straightforward. Recycling technologies have advanced, but the industry still lacks a reliable system for collecting, sorting and preparing post-consumer textiles in the price, quality and volume recyclers need. Fashion for Good is explicitly targeting that gap, arguing that feedstock preparation — not recycling technology alone — is now one of the main barriers to scale.

Infrastructure, not just innovation

Project FAE has two main workstreams. First, it will assess advanced pre-processing technologies, including blend separation, elastane removal and contaminant extraction, to determine which are ready for industrial deployment and which still need development. Second, it will create a framework for a network of regional hubs across Europe that can collect, sort and mechanically pre-process textiles into recycler-specific material streams.

The partnership base is broad. Fashion for Good says the project includes major sorters, recyclers and ecosystem partners from across the value chain, while adidas is the lead sponsor and Bestseller and Inditex are supporting brand partners.

Why the industry should watch it

The significance of FAE lies in its realism. The initiative is not promising circularity through technology headlines alone; it is addressing the less glamorous operational layer that determines whether recycling plants actually get usable feedstock. If that system can be made to work economically, Europe’s textile circularity ambitions move much closer to industrial reality.