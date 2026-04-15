Recover and Prosperity Textile build Vietnam denim platform to push recycled cotton into core brand programs

The partnership matters because it targets one of circular denim’s biggest unresolved problems: moving recycled cotton from limited-edition storytelling into dependable, industrial-scale supply.

Recover has signed a strategic partnership with Prosperity Textile to develop a scalable denim fabric platform using recycled cotton, with production based in Vietnam and aimed at integration into the core collections of international brands. The agreement sits under the Recover™ Fabrics platform and is designed to combine Recover’s recycled cotton fiber with Prosperity’s denim manufacturing scale and product-development capabilities.

The commercial objective is clear. Both companies say the collaboration is intended to deliver a production-ready denim fabric collection that supports brands looking for circular denim solutions at industrial volumes, with consistent quality, reliable lead times and the technical performance needed for mainstream programs rather than capsule launches. Recover says the platform is designed to evolve according to customer demand, application needs and volume requirements, while maintaining long-term supply stability.

That positioning is important because recycled cotton has often struggled to move beyond pilot-scale or image-led collections. By linking fiber supply directly to an established denim mill with large existing capacity, the partnership is trying to solve a practical adoption barrier: brands may want recycled content, but they also need fabric consistency, predictable sourcing and scalable manufacturing.

Prosperity Textile brings substantial industrial weight to the alliance. Recover describes the company as a vertically integrated denim fabric manufacturer with major production hubs in China and Vietnam and annual capacity approaching 100 million yards.

The timing is also deliberate. The first fabrics and garments developed through the partnership are due to be shown at Kingpins Amsterdam on April 15–16, 2026, giving both companies a targeted denim-industry stage to test market response and engage brand customers.

For Recover, the alliance is more than another partnership announcement. It is part of a broader industrial strategy to move closer to brands by offering not just recycled fiber, but finished fabric pathways that make circular adoption easier to buy, source and scale.