Fashion Pact and Fashion for Good launch collective to scale textile-to-textile fibres

The Circular Fibre Collective aims to turn scattered brand commitments into coordinated demand, financing and practical adoption tools for recycled and next-generation materials.

The Fashion Pact and Fashion for Good have launched the Circular Fibre Collective, a cross-industry initiative designed to accelerate the use of textile-to-textile recycled and next-generation fibres in global fashion. Developed with strategic design input from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the platform targets the main barriers holding back circular materials: fragmented demand, weak financing, limited recycling infrastructure and insufficient policy support.

A market stuck below 1%

The launch comes despite rising regulatory pressure and public brand commitments on circularity. According to The Fashion Pact, less than 1% of global fibre consumption currently comes from textile-to-textile recycling, with only a small portion derived from post-consumer waste.

That figure exposes the gap between fashion’s circularity narrative and its material reality. Most recycled polyester, for example, still comes from plastic bottles rather than old garments. True textile-to-textile recycling remains constrained by collection, sorting, fibre-identification, technology scale, quality consistency and commercial risk.

The 2030 opportunity

Estimates from Boston Consulting Group and Fashion for Good suggest that, with full sector mobilisation, the industry could build up to 2 million tonnes of textile-to-textile recycled and next-generation material capacity. That could raise the share of these materials in global fibre production from below 1% to 8% by 2030.

The Circular Fibre Collective is built around two pillars. The first focuses on adoption enablers, including voluntary demand aggregation, non-binding individual commitments, material supply mapping, policy exploration and financing. The second provides practical tools to help brands overcome commercial barriers to adoption.

Why coordination matters

Eva von Alvensleben, executive director of The Fashion Pact, said the initiative is intended to send a clearer market signal through CEO and leadership engagement, helping drive investment and adoption. Fashion for Good managing director Katrin Ley added that “good intentions don’t move markets — shared engagement does.”

The division of roles is clear. The Fashion Pact will oversee the platform and support demand aggregation and financing mechanisms. Fashion for Good will apply its experience with innovators through tools such as the Fibre Club and material toolkits. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation will continue contributing circular-economy expertise.

The next test is whether brands convert voluntary alignment into purchase commitments strong enough to de-risk recycling investment. Without predictable demand, textile-to-textile recycling will remain promising but marginal.