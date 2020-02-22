France discloses environment score system for apparel21

France has introduced a system under which apparel may now display a ‘score’ from A to E that shows the degree of environment-friendliness of the item. The score will consider ‘environmental impact’ factors like the carbon footprint of producing and transporting the clothes, the amount of water used in production and the level of toxicity in the fabric and dye.

According to French media reports, it will also check whether the product can be recycled. The government is aiming to make the labeling compulsory in all clothes within two years.

The scoring system gives the best scorers an A, descending through B, C and D, with the most-polluting pieces given an E.