The Launch of Digital Technology, Sustainability, Innovation Courses

It is interesting to note that global education partners across the Future Fashion Factory network are planning to introduce new postgraduate and professional development courses to address skills gaps across the fashion and textile industry.

These new programs of University of Huddersfield, Textile Centre of Excellence, and University of Leeds are based on listening to the needs of employers across the network of industry partners and the wider sector.

A new Masters’ program, MSc Textile Sustainability and Innovation is launched at the University of Leeds in autumn 2020. With technology and sustainability at its core, the program will focus on students to develop innovative textile solutions that would address the environmental and social challenges facing the global fashion and textile industries.

Also the students would receive advanced knowledge of product development and manufacturing processes. Colour forecasting and fashion industry analysis are among the optional modules available to give students a broader understanding of the industry.

“Future Fashion Factory is looking to develop new groundbreaking manufacturing technologies that will shape the global industry and create jobs and sustainability in the UK,” stated Professor Chris Carr, Head of the School of Design at the University of Leeds. The University of Huddersfield is preparing up for the start of its MSc Product Innovation with Textiles in September.

Professor Parik Goswami, Director of the Technical Textile Research Centre at the University of Huddersfield, consulted extensively with commercial partners when developing the new course. “We are excited to be launching this all-new MSc course which we have specifically designed to meet the needs of prospective employers,” he explained.