Première Vision Paris successfully attracted 44 414 visitors for February edition

It is interesting to note that the world’s leading trade show for the mainstream creative fashion industry succeeded in mobilizing industry professionals from 124 countries around more than 1,700 exhibitors for a distinctly particular edition due to the coronavirus crisis. With nearly 45,000 visitors, Première Vision welcomed more than 80% of its usual audience to Paris this past 11-13 February to imagine, design and produce the springsummer 2021 collections.

This particular edition, dedicated to materials for the spring-summer 2021 season focused on selective and creative offer from 1,710 international exhibitors in yarns and fibres, fabrics, leathers, surface designs, accessories and fashion manufacturing – with 48 countries represented.

This was an amazing show in spite the loss of 45 Chinese companies who initially registered but were not able to represent or attend the show.

In this disrupted environment, Première Vision Paris played its role as catalyst for the global creative fashion industry by welcoming more than 80% of its customary visitors.