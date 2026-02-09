France’s €40m fine punctures Shein’s “always on sale” model

Regulators are treating fake discounts and fuzzy green claims as a single problem: consumer manipulation at scale.

Fast fashion’s economics rely on speed, volume, and the sense that a bargain is slipping away. France’s consumer regulator has now put a price on that psychology, fining Shein €40m after a year-long probe into how the platform marketed discounts and environmental promises.

France’s DGCCRF (the competition, consumer affairs and anti-fraud directorate) said Infinite Style E-Commerce Co Ltd, which handles Shein’s sales in France, misled shoppers about price reductions and made “vague” environmental claims.

The core rule is mechanical: when a product is advertised as discounted, the “reference” price must be the lowest price offered in the prior 30 days. Investigators found Shein often failed to reflect earlier promotions—and in some cases raised prices before applying a discount.

The findings quantify a familiar suspicion. Reuters, citing the agency, reports that across thousands of items checked on Shein’s French site (Oct 2022–Aug 2023), 57% of advertised deals were not real reductions, 19% overstated the discount, and 11% were effectively price increases.

In other words, the “permanent promotion” aesthetic is not just tasteless; it can be illegal.

Shein says the regulator raised concerns in March 2024 and that the issues were corrected within two months—“more than a year ago”—and that it takes French compliance seriously.

For the wider sector, the message is sharper: Europe is moving from scolding fast fashion to auditing its mechanics—prices, claims, and the behavioral nudges that connect them.