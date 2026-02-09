19 C
Lahore
Monday, February 9, 2026
HomeNewsTrade

India–US trade pact promises a tariff reset for textiles—and a jolt to Asian rivals

BusinessApparelTrade

India says lower US duties could shift sourcing decisions in a $118bn import market, lifting its odds of hitting $100bn textile exports by 2030.

India’s textiles lobby has long complained that America was a rich market with a poor welcome. A new India–US trade framework, New Delhi argues, changes the maths by cutting punitive tariffs and reshaping price competitiveness for apparel and made-ups.

India and the United States have announced a framework for the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement, under which the US will reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%, while India will eliminate or reduce duties on US industrial goods and a wide range of farm and food products.

India’s textiles ministry says this opens access to America’s $118bn textiles, apparel and made-ups import market, which is already India’s top destination (about $10.5bn in exports, roughly 70% apparel and 15% made-ups).

The ministry’s competitive claim is blunt: at 18%, Indian textile exports would face lower reciprocal tariffs than key rivals—Bangladesh (20%), Vietnam (20%), Pakistan (19%), and China (30%)—nudging big buyers to rethink sourcing.

That is less about diplomacy than unit economics: a few percentage points can decide the winning supplier when products are substitutable and lead times are tight.

New Delhi frames the pact as a catalyst for its $100bn textile exports target by 2030, with the US expected to contribute more than one-fifth of that ambition.

The next test will be execution: how fast buyers reallocate orders, and whether Indian capacity, compliance and input sourcing can scale without eroding the very cost advantage the agreement is meant to create.

 

Previous article
Denim’s next trend is engineered scarcity and honest imperfection
Next article
France’s €40m fine punctures Shein’s “always on sale” model

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
10,000SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us